After batting .217 with a double, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Jonathan Schoop and the Detroit Tigers take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Martin Perez) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Rangers.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan Schoop? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

  • Schoop is batting .200 with six doubles and 12 walks.
  • Schoop has gotten a hit in 21 of 48 games this season (43.8%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 48 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • In three games this season, Schoop has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 11 of 48 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 24
.222 AVG .180
.323 OBP .227
.296 SLG .213
4 XBH 2
0 HR 0
0 RBI 4
11/8 K/BB 23/4
0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow 79 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • Perez (7-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season.
  • In his last time out on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, the left-hander went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.38), 62nd in WHIP (1.447), and 65th in K/9 (6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.