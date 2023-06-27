Jake Marisnick -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on June 27 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jake Marisnick At The Plate

Marisnick has two doubles, a triple and three walks while hitting .200.

In eight of 21 games this year (38.1%), Marisnick has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 21 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Marisnick has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three games this season (14.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 9 .000 AVG .100 .000 OBP .182 .000 SLG .200 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 1/0 K/BB 7/2 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings