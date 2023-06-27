Jake Burger, with a slugging percentage of .200 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the hill, June 27 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger has 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 11 walks while batting .220.

Burger has picked up a hit in 49.2% of his 61 games this year, with more than one hit in 19.7% of them.

He has hit a home run in 16 games this year (26.2%), homering in 7.8% of his trips to the plate.

Burger has driven in a run in 20 games this year (32.8%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (18.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 25 games this year (41.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 25 .268 AVG .159 .314 OBP .219 .661 SLG .375 19 XBH 9 12 HR 5 28 RBI 9 34/7 K/BB 40/4 0 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings