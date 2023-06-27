Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Phillies - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Ian Happ (.649 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago with 71 hits and an OBP of .391 this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 80th in the league in slugging.
- Happ has had a hit in 47 of 75 games this season (62.7%), including multiple hits 19 times (25.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 8.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Happ has had at least one RBI in 28.0% of his games this year (21 of 75), with more than one RBI 11 times (14.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 32.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.0%.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|39
|.254
|AVG
|.279
|.379
|OBP
|.401
|.397
|SLG
|.457
|11
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|15
|41/25
|K/BB
|39/28
|3
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 82 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- The Phillies are sending Suarez (1-2) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.50 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.50 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .253 to opposing batters.
