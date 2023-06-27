Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Gavin Sheets (.478 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Angels.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets is batting .230 with four doubles, eight home runs and 19 walks.
- Sheets has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this year (30 of 60), with multiple hits six times (10.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 13.3% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Sheets has had an RBI in 13 games this year (21.7%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this year (28.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|29
|.190
|AVG
|.268
|.275
|OBP
|.341
|.304
|SLG
|.500
|3
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|10
|19/10
|K/BB
|14/9
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (86 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ohtani (6-3 with a 3.24 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.24), 10th in WHIP (1.056), and second in K/9 (11.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
