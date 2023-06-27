Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Elvis Andrus -- with a slugging percentage of .353 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the hill, on June 27 at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Angels.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is batting .203 with six doubles, two home runs and 16 walks.
- In 29 of 57 games this year (50.9%) Andrus has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (15.8%).
- In 57 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- Andrus has driven in a run in nine games this year (15.8%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 13 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|29
|.258
|AVG
|.152
|.337
|OBP
|.220
|.333
|SLG
|.202
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|7
|19/10
|K/BB
|20/6
|4
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (86 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Angels will send Ohtani (6-3) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.24 ERA and 117 strikeouts through 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty tossed seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.24), 10th in WHIP (1.056), and second in K/9 (11.8) among pitchers who qualify.
