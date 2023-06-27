On Tuesday, Eloy Jimenez (.220 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is batting .247 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks.

Jimenez has gotten a hit in 34 of 47 games this year (72.3%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (17.0%).

He has gone deep in 19.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 22 games this year (46.8%), Jimenez has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (14.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 21 games this season (44.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 21 .307 AVG .176 .343 OBP .239 .465 SLG .412 8 XBH 10 4 HR 5 17 RBI 13 22/6 K/BB 29/7 0 SB 0

