Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Eloy Jimenez (.220 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Discover More About This Game
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is batting .247 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks.
- Jimenez has gotten a hit in 34 of 47 games this year (72.3%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (17.0%).
- He has gone deep in 19.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22 games this year (46.8%), Jimenez has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (14.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 21 games this season (44.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|21
|.307
|AVG
|.176
|.343
|OBP
|.239
|.465
|SLG
|.412
|8
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|13
|22/6
|K/BB
|29/7
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
- The Angels rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (86 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Angels are sending Ohtani (6-3) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.24 ERA and 117 strikeouts through 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.24), 10th in WHIP (1.056), and second in K/9 (11.8).
