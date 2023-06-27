You can wager on player prop bet odds for Nicholas Castellanos, Nico Hoerner and others on the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs ahead of their matchup at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday at Wrigley Field.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Cubs vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 81 hits with 13 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 19 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.

He's slashed .282/.329/.401 on the year.

Hoerner hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .261 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and six RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 1 at Cardinals Jun. 24 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Pirates Jun. 21 2-for-5 2 1 3 7 0 at Pirates Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Pirates Jun. 19 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0

Ian Happ Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Happ Stats

Ian Happ has put up 71 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a .267/.391/.429 slash line on the year.

Happ Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 25 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jun. 24 2-for-5 2 2 2 8 0 at Pirates Jun. 21 2-for-5 1 0 2 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 20 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Ian Happ or other Cubs players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Ranger Suárez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Suarez Stats

The Phillies will hand the ball to Ranger Suarez (1-2) for his ninth start of the season.

He's going for his sixth straight quality start.

Suarez has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In eight appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Suarez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Braves Jun. 20 6.0 4 1 1 7 2 at Diamondbacks Jun. 14 7.0 4 0 0 7 2 vs. Dodgers Jun. 9 6.0 4 1 1 8 2 at Nationals Jun. 4 7.0 8 1 1 3 1 at Mets May. 30 6.2 5 2 2 4 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jameson Taillon's player props with BetMGM.

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has collected 92 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .313/.359/.490 slash line so far this season.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jun. 24 3-for-3 1 1 1 6 1 vs. Mets Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Jun. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jun. 20 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Stott Stats

Bryson Stott has 87 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 17 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a .295/.332/.420 slash line on the year.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Jun. 25 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jun. 24 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Mets Jun. 23 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Braves Jun. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 1

Bet on player props for Nicholas Castellanos, Bryson Stott or other Phillies players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.