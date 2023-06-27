Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 85 home runs.

Chicago ranks 17th in the majors with a .401 team slugging percentage.

The Cubs rank 16th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

Chicago has scored 352 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .329 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Cubs rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Chicago averages the 24th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.3) in the majors this season.

Chicago has the 10th-best ERA (3.91) in the majors this season.

Cubs pitchers have a 1.263 WHIP this season, 11th in the majors.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs' Jameson Taillon (2-5) will make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, June 18, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

He has one quality starts in 12 chances this season.

Taillon has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 6/19/2023 Pirates W 8-0 Away Drew Smyly Osvaldo Bido 6/20/2023 Pirates W 4-0 Away Marcus Stroman Johan Oviedo 6/21/2023 Pirates W 8-3 Away Kyle Hendricks Rich Hill 6/24/2023 Cardinals W 9-1 Away Justin Steele Adam Wainwright 6/25/2023 Cardinals L 7-5 Away Marcus Stroman Matthew Liberatore 6/27/2023 Phillies - Home Jameson Taillon Ranger Suárez 6/28/2023 Phillies - Home Drew Smyly Aaron Nola 6/29/2023 Phillies - Home Kyle Hendricks Taijuan Walker 6/30/2023 Guardians - Home Justin Steele Tanner Bibee 7/1/2023 Guardians - Home Marcus Stroman Aaron Civale 7/2/2023 Guardians - Home Jameson Taillon Gavin Williams

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.