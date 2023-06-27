Clint Frazier Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Clint Frazier -- with an on-base percentage of .207 in his past 10 games, 93 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the hill, on June 27 at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Clint Frazier Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Clint Frazier At The Plate
- Frazier has a double, a triple and 10 walks while hitting .183.
- In nine of 22 games this year (40.9%), Frazier has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 22 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Frazier has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- In six of 22 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Clint Frazier Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|.200
|AVG
|.171
|.310
|OBP
|.293
|.240
|SLG
|.229
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|7/4
|K/BB
|14/6
|2
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 86 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Ohtani (6-3) takes the mound for the Angels in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 3.24 ERA in 89 2/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.24 ERA ranks 18th, 1.056 WHIP ranks 10th, and 11.8 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
