Luis Robert leads the Chicago White Sox (34-45) into a matchup versus the Los Angeles Angels (42-37), following his two-homer outing in a 4-1 victory over the Red Sox, starting at 9:38 PM ET on Monday.

The Angels will give the nod to Reid Detmers (1-5, 4.02 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.22 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Detmers - LAA (1-5, 4.02 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (3-3, 4.22 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

Cease (3-3 with a 4.22 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 17th of the season.

His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.22, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .227 batting average against him.

Cease enters this outing with seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Cease will try to continue a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 innings per outing).

In one of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reid Detmers

The Angels will send Detmers (1-5) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

The left-hander allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with an ERA of 4.02, a 3.11 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.356.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Detmers has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 13 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.