Player prop bet odds for Shohei Ohtani, Luis Robert and others are listed when the Los Angeles Angels host the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Monday at 9:38 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Angels Game Info

When: Monday, June 26, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Monday, June 26, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Robert Stats

Robert has 77 hits with 20 doubles, 21 home runs, 16 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .269/.326/.559 slash line on the season.

Robert will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with three home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jun. 25 3-for-4 2 2 3 9 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 24 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 21 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 20 0-for-0 1 0 0 0 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 19 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 26 walks and 45 RBI (68 total hits).

He's slashed .239/.320/.439 on the year.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Red Sox Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 24 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Red Sox Jun. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers Jun. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Rangers Jun. 20 1-for-3 1 0 1 1

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Reid Detmers Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Detmers Stats

Reid Detmers (1-5) will take the mound for the Angels, his 14th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Detmers has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Detmers Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Dodgers Jun. 20 7.0 2 0 0 8 1 at Rangers Jun. 14 6.0 3 1 1 8 3 vs. Cubs Jun. 8 5.2 5 1 1 8 2 at Astros Jun. 1 5.0 6 4 4 2 2 vs. Marlins May. 26 5.0 10 3 3 5 2

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 15 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs, 39 walks and 61 RBI (89 total hits). He has stolen 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .297/.377/.623 on the year.

Ohtani hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .261 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jun. 25 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 at Rockies Jun. 24 1-for-7 1 0 1 1 0 at Rockies Jun. 23 3-for-5 1 1 1 7 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has 71 hits with 13 doubles, 17 home runs, 42 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .255/.365/.486 so far this season.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jun. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jun. 24 3-for-3 3 1 1 6 0 at Rockies Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

