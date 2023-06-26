Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (42-37) will match up against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (34-45) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Monday, June 26. First pitch is scheduled for 9:38 PM ET.

The White Sox are +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Angels (-135). The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

White Sox vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers - LAA (1-5, 4.02 ERA) vs Dylan Cease - CHW (3-3, 4.22 ERA)

White Sox vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the White Sox versus Angels game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the White Sox (+115) in this matchup, means that you think the White Sox will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.50 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Andrew Vaughn get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have won 24, or 53.3%, of the 45 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Angels have gone 18-15 (winning 54.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Angels went 3-4 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have been victorious in 16, or 34%, of the 47 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious eight times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 2-6-2 in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+230) Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+260) Luis Robert 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 23rd 3rd

