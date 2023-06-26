The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson (.114 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Monday at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson has nine doubles and 12 walks while batting .241.

In 59.3% of his 54 games this season, Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

In 54 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Anderson has driven in a run in 10 games this season (18.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once 14 times this season (25.9%), including four games with multiple runs (7.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 28 .224 AVG .254 .252 OBP .302 .255 SLG .305 3 XBH 6 0 HR 0 6 RBI 5 21/4 K/BB 22/8 2 SB 6

Angels Pitching Rankings