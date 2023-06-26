Bookmakers have set player props for Marcus Semien, Spencer Torkelson and others when the Texas Rangers host the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field on Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Monday, June 26, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Monday, June 26, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 17 doubles, eight home runs, 30 walks and 34 RBI (63 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He has a slash line of .221/.299/.365 on the season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jun. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jun. 21 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Andrew Heaney Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Heaney Stats

The Rangers will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney (5-4) for his 15th start of the season.

He has six quality starts in 14 chances this season.

In 14 starts, Heaney has pitched through or past the fifth inning 10 times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Heaney Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox Jun. 19 5.2 5 2 2 6 0 vs. Angels Jun. 14 3.2 5 1 1 5 4 at Rays Jun. 9 5.0 4 4 3 5 2 vs. Mariners Jun. 3 3.0 6 3 3 5 4 at Orioles May. 27 7.0 4 1 1 3 1

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Semien Stats

Semien has 91 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 31 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.339/.453 so far this year.

Semien will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .292 with a double and a walk.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jun. 25 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Yankees Jun. 24 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Yankees Jun. 23 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jun. 21 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has put up 75 hits with 15 doubles, 17 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a .258/.328/.485 slash line on the year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jun. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jun. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jun. 23 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at White Sox Jun. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 20 2-for-5 1 1 1 6 0

