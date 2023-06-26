Andrew Heaney starts for the Texas Rangers on Monday at Globe Life Field against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

The favored Rangers have -200 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +165. The matchup's total is set at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -200 +165 9 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 4-3.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Tigers and their foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Tigers' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

Read More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been underdogs in 65 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (38.5%) in those contests.

Detroit has a record of 8-10 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +165 on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

So far this season, Detroit and its opponents have hit the over in 41 of its 76 games with a total.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 4-7-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-21 15-22 11-24 22-19 28-33 5-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.