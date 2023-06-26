The Chicago White Sox, including Seby Zavala and his .375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Monday at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seby Zavala? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Seby Zavala At The Plate

  • Zavala is batting .152 with a double, four home runs and five walks.
  • Zavala has gotten a hit in 13 of 37 games this year (35.1%), including three multi-hit games (8.1%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 8.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 37), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In eight games this year (21.6%), Zavala has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six of 37 games (16.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 18
.176 AVG .130
.218 OBP .158
.176 SLG .370
0 XBH 5
0 HR 4
3 RBI 8
21/3 K/BB 22/2
1 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels' 4.14 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (85 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his 14th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.02 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 23-year-old has amassed a 4.02 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .251 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.