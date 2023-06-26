The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera and his .424 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is hitting .228 with nine doubles, a home run and 17 walks.

Cabrera has picked up a hit in 23 of 42 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

He has homered in just one game this year.

Cabrera has driven in a run in eight games this year (19.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in nine of 42 games so far this season.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 20 .250 AVG .203 .337 OBP .278 .361 SLG .266 6 XBH 4 1 HR 0 7 RBI 3 20/10 K/BB 11/7 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings