Matt Vierling and his .500 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (168 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Texas Rangers and Andrew Heaney on June 26 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Twins.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling is batting .266 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.

Vierling has gotten a hit in 32 of 56 games this season (57.1%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (21.4%).

He has homered in 10.7% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.

Vierling has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (21.4%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (8.9%).

He has scored in 17 games this year (30.4%), including three multi-run games (5.4%).

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 28 .211 AVG .314 .304 OBP .358 .333 SLG .480 7 XBH 7 2 HR 5 10 RBI 11 15/11 K/BB 27/6 2 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings