Luis Robert -- with a slugging percentage of .750 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on June 26 at 9:38 PM ET.

He hit two homers in his last appearance (going 3-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Red Sox.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago in total hits (77) this season while batting .269 with 41 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 57th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 86th and he is fifth in slugging.

Robert enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .400 with three homers.

In 64.5% of his 76 games this season, Robert has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

In 19 games this season, he has hit a home run (25.0%, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate).

Robert has picked up an RBI in 35.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

In 47.4% of his games this season (36 of 76), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (17.1%) he has scored more than once.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 36 .279 AVG .260 .340 OBP .312 .614 SLG .507 23 XBH 18 12 HR 9 21 RBI 21 40/9 K/BB 51/7 1 SB 3

Angels Pitching Rankings