The Indiana Fever (5-7) will turn to Kelsey Mitchell (18.1 points per game, 11th in WNBA) when they try to knock off Jackie Young (21, fourth) and the Las Vegas Aces (11-1) on Monday, June 26, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

The game has no line set.

Rep your team with officially licensed Fever gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fever vs. Aces Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, June 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Fever with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Fever vs. Aces Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 96 Fever 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Fever vs. Aces

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-21.2)

Las Vegas (-21.2) Computer Predicted Total: 169.8

Fever vs. Aces Spread & Total Insights

Indiana has beaten the spread eight times in 11 games.

Indiana has seen six of its 11 games go over the point total.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Fever Performance Insights

In 2023, the Fever are sixth in the league on offense (82.6 points scored per game) and eighth defensively (83.2 points allowed).

On the glass, Indiana is second-best in the league in rebounds (36.8 per game). It is best in rebounds allowed (32.9 per game).

In 2023, the Fever are sixth in the league in turnovers committed (13.1 per game) and worst in turnovers forced (11.3).

The Fever are ninth in the league in 3-pointers made (6.6 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage (32.2%).

In 2023 the Fever are third-worst in the league in 3-pointers conceded (8.1 per game) and second-worst in defensive 3-point percentage (36.7%).

In 2023, Indiana has taken 29.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 70.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 21.1% of Indiana's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 78.9% have been 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.