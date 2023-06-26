Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase and his .464 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Twins.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is hitting .225 with seven doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
- Haase has gotten a hit in 29 of 58 games this season (50.0%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (15.5%).
- In 5.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Haase has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (20.7%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (8.6%).
- In 14 games this year (24.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|29
|.269
|AVG
|.181
|.310
|OBP
|.245
|.409
|SLG
|.213
|7
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|0
|16
|RBI
|5
|26/6
|K/BB
|29/8
|1
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.98 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.98, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .230 against him.
