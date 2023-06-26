Eloy Jimenez -- with an on-base percentage of .238 in his past 10 games, 63 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on June 26 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez has nine doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks while hitting .253.

Jimenez has gotten at least one hit in 73.9% of his games this year (34 of 46), with multiple hits eight times (17.4%).

He has homered in 19.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Jimenez has an RBI in 22 of 46 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 21 of 46 games so far this season.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 20 .307 AVG .185 .343 OBP .250 .465 SLG .432 8 XBH 10 4 HR 5 17 RBI 13 22/6 K/BB 28/7 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings