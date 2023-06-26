Clint Frazier Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Angels - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Clint Frazier (.258 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Monday at 9:38 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.
Clint Frazier Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Clint Frazier? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Clint Frazier At The Plate
- Frazier is hitting .193 with a double, a triple and 10 walks.
- This season, Frazier has recorded at least one hit in nine of 21 games (42.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his 21 games this year.
- Frazier has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- In six of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Clint Frazier Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|.200
|AVG
|.188
|.310
|OBP
|.316
|.240
|SLG
|.250
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|7/4
|K/BB
|13/6
|2
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.14).
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 85 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Detmers (1-5 with a 4.02 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 14th of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while surrendering two hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.02, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .251 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.