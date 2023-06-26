The Chicago White Sox, including Clint Frazier (.258 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Monday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Clint Frazier Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Clint Frazier At The Plate

Frazier is hitting .193 with a double, a triple and 10 walks.

This season, Frazier has recorded at least one hit in nine of 21 games (42.9%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his 21 games this year.

Frazier has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

In six of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Clint Frazier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 11 .200 AVG .188 .310 OBP .316 .240 SLG .250 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 1 7/4 K/BB 13/6 2 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings