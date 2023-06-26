Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Andy Ibanez -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on June 26 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is hitting .231 with 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and six walks.
- Ibanez has gotten at least one hit in 47.8% of his games this season (22 of 46), with at least two hits seven times (15.2%).
- In 8.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Ibanez has driven in a run in 10 games this year (21.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 32.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.5%).
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|19
|.244
|AVG
|.211
|.261
|OBP
|.274
|.419
|SLG
|.368
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|4
|20/2
|K/BB
|6/4
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.77 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.98 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.98, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .230 batting average against him.
