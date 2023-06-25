Zach McKinstry -- with an on-base percentage of .229 in his past 10 games, 103 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on June 25 at 12:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Twins.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

  • McKinstry has 50 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .332.
  • McKinstry has picked up a hit in 60.3% of his 68 games this year, with at least two hits in 11.8% of them.
  • In 7.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • McKinstry has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (19.1%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (4.4%).
  • In 27 games this year (39.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 33
.260 AVG .223
.361 OBP .302
.404 SLG .320
9 XBH 5
3 HR 2
10 RBI 6
22/16 K/BB 25/11
6 SB 4

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in the league.
  • The Twins have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Twins allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
  • Ober (4-4 with a 2.83 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.83, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .218 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.