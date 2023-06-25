The Boston Red Sox (40-38) and Chicago White Sox (33-45) meet on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Red Sox will call on Kutter Crawford (2-3) versus the White Sox and Tanner Banks (0-2).

White Sox vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Probable Pitchers: Crawford - BOS (2-3, 3.55 ERA) vs Banks - CHW (0-2, 4.70 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Banks

Banks (0-2) makes the start for the White Sox, his second of the season.

His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when the left-hander went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

In seven appearances this season, he has a 4.70 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .246 against him.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford

The Red Sox's Crawford (2-3) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed five innings without allowing a run on six hits in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.55, a 5.11 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.117 in 14 games this season.

None of Crawford's six starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In six starts, Crawford has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 3.2 frames per outing.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

