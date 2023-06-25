On Sunday, June 25 at 2:10 PM ET, the Boston Red Sox (40-38) visit the Chicago White Sox (33-45) at Guaranteed Rate Field. Kutter Crawford will get the nod for the Red Sox, while Tanner Banks will take the mound for the White Sox.

The White Sox have been listed as +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Red Sox (-120). The over/under is 10 runs for this contest.

White Sox vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

White Sox vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in 30 games this season and won 17 (56.7%) of those contests.

The Red Sox have a 16-10 record (winning 61.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox have a 4-1 record from the five games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 46 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (32.6%) in those games.

The White Sox have a mark of 12-26 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 23rd 3rd

