How to Watch the White Sox vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 25
The Chicago White Sox will look to Andrew Vaughn for continued offensive production when they square off against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.
White Sox vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 14th in MLB play with 89 total home runs.
- Chicago's .391 slugging percentage is 23rd in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the majors (.235).
- Chicago has the No. 22 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.1 runs per game (317 total runs).
- The White Sox rank last in baseball with a .292 on-base percentage.
- The White Sox strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 16 mark in the majors.
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff leads the majors.
- Chicago has the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).
- Pitchers for the White Sox combine for the 22nd-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.356).
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/19/2023
|Rangers
|L 5-2
|Home
|Tanner Banks
|Andrew Heaney
|6/20/2023
|Rangers
|W 7-6
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6/21/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-3
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Martín Pérez
|6/23/2023
|Red Sox
|L 3-1
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Brayan Bello
|6/24/2023
|Red Sox
|W 5-4
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|James Paxton
|6/25/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|Kutter Crawford
|6/26/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Jaime Barria
|6/27/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Reid Detmers
|6/28/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Shohei Ohtani
|6/29/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/30/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|Hogan Harris
