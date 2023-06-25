Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox will look to get to Tanner Banks when he takes the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Red Sox are -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the White Sox (+100). The over/under is 10 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

White Sox vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -120 +100 10 -115 -105 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 46 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (32.6%) in those games.

Chicago has entered 38 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 12-26 in those contests.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Chicago have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 34 of 78 chances this season.

The White Sox are 5-4-0 against the spread in their nine games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 19-20 14-25 13-21 20-24 25-34 8-11

