Sunday's game features the Boston Red Sox (40-38) and the Chicago White Sox (33-45) matching up at Guaranteed Rate Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Red Sox according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on June 25.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford (2-3) to the mound, while Tanner Banks (0-2) will answer the bell for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Red Sox 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 3-5-2 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 46 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (32.6%) in those games.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 12-26 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (317 total), Chicago is the 22nd-highest scoring team in the majors.

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.51 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

White Sox Schedule