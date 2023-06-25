Carlos Correa and Spencer Torkelson are the hottest hitters on the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers, who play on Sunday at Comerica Park, at 12:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit just 67 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .361 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored 281 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .302 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

The Tigers rank 17th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Detroit has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.40 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.239 WHIP this season, seventh-best in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Michael Lorenzen (2-5) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on six hits in a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Lorenzen has pitched five or more innings in 11 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/19/2023 Royals W 6-4 Home Reese Olson Jordan Lyles 6/20/2023 Royals L 1-0 Home Michael Lorenzen Daniel Lynch 6/21/2023 Royals W 9-4 Home Matthew Boyd Brady Singer 6/23/2023 Twins L 4-1 Home Joey Wentz Kenta Maeda 6/24/2023 Twins W 3-2 Home Reese Olson Pablo Lopez 6/25/2023 Twins - Home Michael Lorenzen Bailey Ober 6/26/2023 Rangers - Away Matthew Boyd Andrew Heaney 6/27/2023 Rangers - Away Matthew Boyd Martín Pérez 6/28/2023 Rangers - Away Joey Wentz Dane Dunning 6/29/2023 Rangers - Away Reese Olson Jon Gray 6/30/2023 Rockies - Away Michael Lorenzen Austin Gomber

