Sunday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (39-39) and Detroit Tigers (33-42) squaring off at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 12:10 PM ET on June 25.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Bailey Ober (4-4) to the mound, while Michael Lorenzen (2-5) will get the nod for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Tigers' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 64 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (39.1%) in those contests.

This year, Detroit has won 21 of 48 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Detroit is No. 29 in MLB action scoring 3.7 runs per game (281 total runs).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.40 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Schedule