Miguel Cabrera -- with a slugging percentage of .424 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on June 25 at 12:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is hitting .228 with nine doubles, a home run and 17 walks.
  • Cabrera has picked up a hit in 54.8% of his 42 games this year, with multiple hits in 14.3% of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 42 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Cabrera has driven in a run in eight games this season (19.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in nine of 42 games so far this year.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 20
.250 AVG .203
.337 OBP .278
.361 SLG .266
6 XBH 4
1 HR 0
7 RBI 3
20/10 K/BB 11/7
0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
  • Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 2.83 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 27-year-old has a 2.83 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .218 to his opponents.
