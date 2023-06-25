Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .571 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on June 25 at 12:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Twins Player Props
|Tigers vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Tigers vs Twins
|Tigers vs Twins Odds
|Tigers vs Twins Prediction
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter has eight doubles, six home runs and eight walks while batting .274.
- In 54.3% of his games this season (19 of 35), Carpenter has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (25.7%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in six games this year (17.1%), leaving the park in 4.7% of his plate appearances.
- Carpenter has driven in a run in seven games this season (20.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (11.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 13 games this season (37.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|16
|.365
|AVG
|.167
|.403
|OBP
|.233
|.587
|SLG
|.389
|8
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|7
|14/4
|K/BB
|18/4
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- The Twins will send Ober (4-4) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 2.83 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 2.83 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .218 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.