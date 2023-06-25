Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .571 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on June 25 at 12:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

  • Carpenter has eight doubles, six home runs and eight walks while batting .274.
  • In 54.3% of his games this season (19 of 35), Carpenter has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (25.7%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a long ball in six games this year (17.1%), leaving the park in 4.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Carpenter has driven in a run in seven games this season (20.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (11.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 13 games this season (37.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 16
.365 AVG .167
.403 OBP .233
.587 SLG .389
8 XBH 6
3 HR 3
6 RBI 7
14/4 K/BB 18/4
0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The Twins have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Twins allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
  • The Twins will send Ober (4-4) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 2.83 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In 11 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 2.83 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .218 to opposing hitters.
