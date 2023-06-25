Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .571 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on June 25 at 12:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter has eight doubles, six home runs and eight walks while batting .274.

In 54.3% of his games this season (19 of 35), Carpenter has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (25.7%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in six games this year (17.1%), leaving the park in 4.7% of his plate appearances.

Carpenter has driven in a run in seven games this season (20.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (11.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 13 games this season (37.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 16 .365 AVG .167 .403 OBP .233 .587 SLG .389 8 XBH 6 3 HR 3 6 RBI 7 14/4 K/BB 18/4 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings