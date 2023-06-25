The Chicago Cubs (37-38) will be eyeing a series sweep when they match up against the St. Louis Cardinals (31-45) at London Stadium on Sunday, June 25 at 10:10 AM ET. Marcus Stroman will get the call for the Cubs, while Matthew Liberatore will take the hill for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are listed as +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Cubs (-160). The over/under is 11.5 runs for the matchup.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 10:10 AM ET

10:10 AM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Venue: London Stadium

London Stadium Probable Pitchers: Stroman - CHC (9-4, 2.28 ERA) vs Liberatore - STL (1-2, 6.12 ERA)

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 37 times and won 22, or 59.5%, of those games.

The Cubs have a record of 5-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 61.5% chance to win.

The Cubs won all of the nine games they played as a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been victorious in 12, or 42.9%, of the 28 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Cardinals have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +135.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Cardinals had a record of 2-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 20th 3rd Win NL Central +325 - 3rd

