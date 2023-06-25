How to Watch the Cubs vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 25
Marcus Stroman and Matthew Liberatore are the projected starters when the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals square off on Sunday at London Stadium, at 10:10 AM ET.
Cubs vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Time: 10:10 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: London, United Kingdom
- Venue: London Stadium
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs are 18th in MLB action with 85 total home runs.
- Chicago ranks 16th in baseball with a .402 slugging percentage.
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.248).
- Chicago has the No. 12 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (347 total runs).
- The Cubs' .329 on-base percentage is eighth-best in baseball.
- The Cubs' 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 22nd in baseball.
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- Chicago has a 3.90 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine for the No. 8 WHIP in baseball (1.257).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Stroman will try to grab his 10th win when he gets the start for the Cubs, his 17th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 2.28 ERA and 83 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- Stroman is looking to secure his eighth straight quality start in this outing.
- Stroman is seeking his eighth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 innings per appearance on the mound.
- In six of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/18/2023
|Orioles
|L 6-3
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Dean Kremer
|6/19/2023
|Pirates
|W 8-0
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Osvaldo Bido
|6/20/2023
|Pirates
|W 4-0
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Johan Oviedo
|6/21/2023
|Pirates
|W 8-3
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Rich Hill
|6/24/2023
|Cardinals
|W 9-1
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Adam Wainwright
|6/25/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Matthew Liberatore
|6/27/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Ranger Suárez
|6/28/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Aaron Nola
|6/29/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Taijuan Walker
|6/30/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Tanner Bibee
|7/1/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Aaron Civale
