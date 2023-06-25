Marcus Stroman and Matthew Liberatore are the projected starters when the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals square off on Sunday at London Stadium, at 10:10 AM ET.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 10:10 AM ET

10:10 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Venue: London Stadium

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs are 18th in MLB action with 85 total home runs.

Chicago ranks 16th in baseball with a .402 slugging percentage.

The Cubs have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.248).

Chicago has the No. 12 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (347 total runs).

The Cubs' .329 on-base percentage is eighth-best in baseball.

The Cubs' 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 22nd in baseball.

The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.

Chicago has a 3.90 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs pitchers combine for the No. 8 WHIP in baseball (1.257).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Stroman will try to grab his 10th win when he gets the start for the Cubs, his 17th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 2.28 ERA and 83 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing five hits.

Stroman is looking to secure his eighth straight quality start in this outing.

Stroman is seeking his eighth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 innings per appearance on the mound.

In six of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Orioles L 6-3 Home Jameson Taillon Dean Kremer 6/19/2023 Pirates W 8-0 Away Drew Smyly Osvaldo Bido 6/20/2023 Pirates W 4-0 Away Marcus Stroman Johan Oviedo 6/21/2023 Pirates W 8-3 Away Kyle Hendricks Rich Hill 6/24/2023 Cardinals W 9-1 Away Justin Steele Adam Wainwright 6/25/2023 Cardinals - Away Marcus Stroman Matthew Liberatore 6/27/2023 Phillies - Home Jameson Taillon Ranger Suárez 6/28/2023 Phillies - Home Drew Smyly Aaron Nola 6/29/2023 Phillies - Home Kyle Hendricks Taijuan Walker 6/30/2023 Guardians - Home Justin Steele Tanner Bibee 7/1/2023 Guardians - Home Marcus Stroman Aaron Civale

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.