On Sunday, Andy Ibanez (hitting .343 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 12:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)



Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is batting .237 with 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and six walks.

In 22 of 45 games this year (48.9%) Ibanez has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (15.6%).

In 8.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 10 games this season, Ibanez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 33.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.7%).

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 19 .256 AVG .211 .274 OBP .274 .439 SLG .368 8 XBH 7 3 HR 1 7 RBI 4 18/2 K/BB 6/4 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings