Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry leads Detroit with an OBP of .333 this season while batting .241 with 27 walks and 29 runs scored.
- In 59.7% of his 67 games this season, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- In five games this year, he has homered (7.5%, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish).
- In 12 games this season (17.9%), McKinstry has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 27 of 67 games (40.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|33
|.260
|AVG
|.223
|.364
|OBP
|.302
|.410
|SLG
|.320
|9
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|6
|21/16
|K/BB
|25/11
|6
|SB
|4
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his 16th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.40 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.40 ERA ranks 54th, 1.144 WHIP ranks 25th, and 11 K/9 ranks fifth.
