The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Comerica Park

Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry leads Detroit with an OBP of .333 this season while batting .241 with 27 walks and 29 runs scored.

In 59.7% of his 67 games this season, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

In five games this year, he has homered (7.5%, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish).

In 12 games this season (17.9%), McKinstry has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 27 of 67 games (40.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 33 .260 AVG .223 .364 OBP .302 .410 SLG .320 9 XBH 5 3 HR 2 8 RBI 6 21/16 K/BB 25/11 6 SB 4

Twins Pitching Rankings