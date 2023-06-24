The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

James Paxton TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal has 11 doubles, five home runs and 15 walks while hitting .260.

Grandal has picked up a hit in 32 of 61 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.

In 8.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Grandal has driven in a run in 13 games this year (21.3%), including five games with more than one RBI (8.2%).

In 19.7% of his games this year (12 of 61), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.9%) he has scored more than once.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 31 .255 AVG .264 .307 OBP .322 .372 SLG .400 7 XBH 9 2 HR 3 6 RBI 12 19/6 K/BB 25/9 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings