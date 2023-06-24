On Saturday, Yan Gomes (.394 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: London Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

  • Gomes is batting .269 with three doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.
  • Gomes has gotten at least one hit in 61.4% of his games this year (27 of 44), with more than one hit eight times (18.2%).
  • Looking at the 44 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (13.6%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 18 games this season (40.9%), Gomes has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 18 of 44 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 24
.309 AVG .234
.342 OBP .291
.515 SLG .364
6 XBH 4
4 HR 3
13 RBI 10
14/4 K/BB 19/5
0 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (73 total, one per game).
  • The Cardinals are sending Wainwright (3-1) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.56 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw 6 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 41-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.56, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .323 batting average against him.
