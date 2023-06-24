On Saturday, Yan Gomes (.394 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is batting .269 with three doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.

Gomes has gotten at least one hit in 61.4% of his games this year (27 of 44), with more than one hit eight times (18.2%).

Looking at the 44 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (13.6%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 18 games this season (40.9%), Gomes has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 18 of 44 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 24 .309 AVG .234 .342 OBP .291 .515 SLG .364 6 XBH 4 4 HR 3 13 RBI 10 14/4 K/BB 19/5 0 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings