How to Watch the White Sox vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 24
Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox take on Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox's 85 home runs rank 15th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 225 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 24th in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage this season.
- The White Sox have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.
- Chicago has scored 312 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .292 this season, which ranks last in the league.
- The White Sox rank 17th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.
- Chicago averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.
- Chicago has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.52) in the majors this season.
- The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.356 WHIP this season.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox will send Lance Lynn (4-8) to the mound for his 16th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in seven innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.
- He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.
- Lynn has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/18/2023
|Mariners
|L 5-1
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Bryce Miller
|6/19/2023
|Rangers
|L 5-2
|Home
|Tanner Banks
|Andrew Heaney
|6/20/2023
|Rangers
|W 7-6
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6/21/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-3
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Martín Pérez
|6/23/2023
|Red Sox
|L 3-1
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Brayan Bello
|6/24/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|James Paxton
|6/25/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|Kutter Crawford
|6/26/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Jaime Barria
|6/27/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Reid Detmers
|6/28/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Shohei Ohtani
|6/29/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Patrick Sandoval
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
