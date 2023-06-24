Tigers vs. Twins Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 24
The Minnesota Twins (39-38) aim to add to their three-game win streak when they face the Detroit Tigers (32-42) on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at Comerica Park.
The probable starters are Pablo Lopez (3-4) for the Twins and Reese Olson (0-2) for the Tigers.
Tigers vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (3-4, 4.40 ERA) vs Olson - DET (0-2, 5.59 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson
- Olson gets the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.59 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 19 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.59, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .216 batting average against him.
- Olson has recorded one quality start this season.
- Olson has pitched five or more innings in a game three times this year heading into this game.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez
- The Twins' Lopez (3-4) will make his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Monday.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.40, a 4.23 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.144 in 15 games this season.
- He has eight quality starts in 15 chances this season.
- Lopez has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 15 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
- The 27-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.40), 25th in WHIP (1.144), and fifth in K/9 (11) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
