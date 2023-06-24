Byron Buxton and Javier Baez will be among the star attractions when the Minnesota Twins play the Detroit Tigers on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at Comerica Park.

Tigers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit just 67 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .362 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 278 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .302.

The Tigers rank 16th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Detroit strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.

Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.43 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Tigers have a combined 1.240 WHIP as a pitching staff, seventh-lowest in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Reese Olson (0-2) will take the mound for the Tigers, his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

He has started three games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Olson has started three games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings three times. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Twins W 6-4 Away Will Vest Louie Varland 6/19/2023 Royals W 6-4 Home Reese Olson Jordan Lyles 6/20/2023 Royals L 1-0 Home Michael Lorenzen Daniel Lynch 6/21/2023 Royals W 9-4 Home Matthew Boyd Brady Singer 6/23/2023 Twins L 4-1 Home Joey Wentz Kenta Maeda 6/24/2023 Twins - Home Reese Olson Pablo Lopez 6/25/2023 Twins - Home Michael Lorenzen Bailey Ober 6/26/2023 Rangers - Away Matthew Boyd Andrew Heaney 6/27/2023 Rangers - Away Matthew Boyd Martín Pérez 6/28/2023 Rangers - Away Joey Wentz Dane Dunning 6/29/2023 Rangers - Away Reese Olson Jon Gray

