On Saturday, Miguel Cabrera (batting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has nine doubles, a home run and 16 walks while hitting .233.

Cabrera has had a hit in 23 of 41 games this year (56.1%), including multiple hits six times (14.6%).

He has gone deep in one of 41 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Cabrera has driven in a run in eight games this year (19.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight games this year (19.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 20 .261 AVG .203 .342 OBP .278 .377 SLG .266 6 XBH 4 1 HR 0 7 RBI 3 19/9 K/BB 11/7 0 SB 0

