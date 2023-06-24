Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Saturday, Miguel Cabrera (batting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has nine doubles, a home run and 16 walks while hitting .233.
- Cabrera has had a hit in 23 of 41 games this year (56.1%), including multiple hits six times (14.6%).
- He has gone deep in one of 41 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Cabrera has driven in a run in eight games this year (19.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight games this year (19.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|20
|.261
|AVG
|.203
|.342
|OBP
|.278
|.377
|SLG
|.266
|6
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|3
|19/9
|K/BB
|11/7
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his 16th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.40 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.40 ERA ranks 54th, 1.144 WHIP ranks 25th, and 11 K/9 ranks fifth.
