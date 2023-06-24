Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Red Sox - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago with 73 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .529.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 70th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
- In 47 of 74 games this season (63.5%) Robert has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (28.4%).
- In 17 games this year, he has homered (23.0%, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Robert has an RBI in 25 of 74 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 34 of 74 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|36
|.265
|AVG
|.260
|.331
|OBP
|.312
|.553
|SLG
|.507
|20
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|9
|17
|RBI
|21
|40/9
|K/BB
|51/7
|1
|SB
|3
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (94 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Red Sox will send Paxton (3-1) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.29 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In seven games this season, the 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.29, with 12 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .210 against him.
