The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago with 73 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .529.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 70th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

In 47 of 74 games this season (63.5%) Robert has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (28.4%).

In 17 games this year, he has homered (23.0%, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate).

Robert has an RBI in 25 of 74 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 34 of 74 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 36 .265 AVG .260 .331 OBP .312 .553 SLG .507 20 XBH 18 9 HR 9 17 RBI 21 40/9 K/BB 51/7 1 SB 3

