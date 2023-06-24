Jake Burger -- with an on-base percentage of .190 in his past 10 games, 85 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the mound, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

James Paxton TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is hitting .225 with 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 10 walks.

Burger has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (29 of 58), with at least two hits 12 times (20.7%).

In 15 games this year, he has hit a home run (25.9%, and 7.7% of his trips to the dish).

Burger has driven home a run in 19 games this season (32.8%), including more than one RBI in 19.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 41.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.2%.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 24 .276 AVG .163 .325 OBP .215 .667 SLG .384 18 XBH 9 11 HR 5 27 RBI 9 31/7 K/BB 38/3 0 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings