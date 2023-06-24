Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ and his .526 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at London Stadium, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Pirates.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: London Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -118)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .386 this season while batting .265 with 50 walks and 28 runs scored.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 65th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 102nd in slugging.
- Happ has picked up a hit in 63.0% of his 73 games this year, with more than one hit in 24.7% of them.
- In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (6.8%, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate).
- In 27.4% of his games this season, Happ has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (13.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 30.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.8%.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|37
|.254
|AVG
|.276
|.379
|OBP
|.393
|.397
|SLG
|.418
|11
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|2
|22
|RBI
|13
|41/25
|K/BB
|37/25
|3
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 73 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Wainwright makes the start for the Cardinals, his ninth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.56 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In eight games this season, the 41-year-old has an ERA of 5.56, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .323 against him.
