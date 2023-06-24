Elvis Andrus -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the mound, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

James Paxton TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus has six doubles, two home runs and 16 walks while batting .201.

In 51.9% of his 54 games this season, Andrus has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

In 54 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

In eight games this year (14.8%), Andrus has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (11.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 13 games this season (24.1%), including four multi-run games (7.4%).

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 28 .253 AVG .155 .330 OBP .224 .333 SLG .206 5 XBH 3 1 HR 1 9 RBI 7 17/10 K/BB 19/6 4 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings