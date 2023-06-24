Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Red Sox - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Elvis Andrus -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the mound, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus has six doubles, two home runs and 16 walks while batting .201.
- In 51.9% of his 54 games this season, Andrus has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- In 54 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- In eight games this year (14.8%), Andrus has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (11.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 13 games this season (24.1%), including four multi-run games (7.4%).
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|28
|.253
|AVG
|.155
|.330
|OBP
|.224
|.333
|SLG
|.206
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|7
|17/10
|K/BB
|19/6
|4
|SB
|2
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.37 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (94 total, 1.2 per game).
- Paxton (3-1) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 3.29 ERA in 38 1/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In seven games this season, the 34-year-old has a 3.29 ERA and 12 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .210 to opposing hitters.
