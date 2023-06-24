Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (36-38) will visit Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (31-44) at London Stadium on Saturday, June 24, with a start time of 1:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cubs as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals +110 moneyline odds. A 13.5-run over/under is set in the contest.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Venue: London Stadium

London Stadium Probable Pitchers: Justin Steele - CHC (7-2, 2.71 ERA) vs Adam Wainwright - STL (3-1, 5.56 ERA)

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won 21, or 58.3%, of the 36 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cubs have a record of 11-7 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (61.1% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Cubs played as the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and won all of them.

In its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have come away with 12 wins in the 27 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Cardinals have a win-loss record of 5-8 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +400 - 3rd

